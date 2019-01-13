Where’s my plow? Find out here.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews have been working around the clock to get streets around the Metro plowed and prepared for Sunday morning.
If you’d like to check the progress of plows in your neighborhood, check out these links.
- Kansas City, MO
- Overland Park
- Kansas City, KS (Note: this map does not show real-time information, only general snow route information)
- Lee’s Summit
- Independence
- Blue Springs (Note: this map does not show real-time information, only general snow route information)
- Olathe
- Shawnee
- Lawrence
- Merriam