$5,000 reward for info. leading to person who left puppy tied to pole in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. — PETA announced Monday that they are offering a $5,000 reward for information that can help them solve a puppy-abandonment case.

According to the news release, someone found the puppy tied to a construction pole in the area of K-10 and South Ridgeview Road.

“If someone hadn’t found him in time, this freezing, starving puppy would almost certainly have died tied to that pole,” PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said in a statement. “PETA is calling on anyone with information to come forward immediately so that whoever left this dog to die can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else.”

Authorities believe the puppy is just four to six weeks old. He is currently being treated for being malnourished and having hypothermia.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Lenexa Police Department Animal Control unit at 913-477-7389.

The $5,000 reward is available if your information helps head to an arrest and conviction.