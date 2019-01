Shrimp Tacos recipe

Yield: 3 tacos

Ingredients:

Flour tortillas

1/2 lb. peeled and deveined shrimp

2 c. shredded cabbage

1 c. onion straws

1/4 c. queso fresco

2 oz. Boom Boom Sauce

Shrimp seasoning:

3 tsp. fajita seasoning

1 tsp. taco seasoning,

1/2 tsp. salt

2 oz. oil

