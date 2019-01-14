Friends freak after Mahomes hands one of them his headband after Saturday’s game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – They were just hoping to get a glimpse of some Chiefs players after Saturday's game, but two young boys got a truly special souvenir instead.

Charlie Prenger and Brody Vaughn couldn’t have been happier for each other after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes handed one of them his headband following the team's 31-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Nine-year-old Charlie invited his 10-year-old friend Brody to his first Chiefs game at Arrowhead on Saturday.

"Since he had never been to a game, we brought him, and it turned out to be a lucky day for him," Charlie said.

The two friends were waiting near the Chiefs locker room with Charlie’s parents after the game. They were hoping just to see the players.

But several players stopped and took pictures with them -- including Mahomes. He walked up them, gave Charlie a high-five and handed Brody his headband.

"It was pretty exciting because it was my first game, like my first Chiefs game," Brody said. "He had the biggest smile on his face."

Video of the exchange shows Brody freaking out and swinging the headband in the air. See the boys' ecstatic reaction in the video player above.

"I was really happy for him because I couldn’t ask for a better person to have it," Charlie said about his friend. "He’s the kindest, nicest, most humble person I know."

Charlie's mom, who shot the video, couldn’t believe what happened. She said the gesture by Mahomes is even more proof that he’s a good role model on and off the field.

"I think kids need more athletes like that to look up to," Alena Prenger said. "They’re kind of few and far between nowadays, so it’s really -- especially for a young quarterback to be coming in and already have a leveled head on him -- I think that’s just awesome."

Brody said he’s never going to wash the headband and plans to put it in a shadow box.

"I’m going to keep it safe," he said. "I don’t think (anything can top this)."