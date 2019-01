Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you are one of the 45,000 people still without power after this weekend's snow storm, there are multiple places you can go in the metro to warm up.

There are dozens of shelters to choose from. Click or tap here for the full list. You can also call 211.

The warming centers range from libraries to community centers.

Kansas City Power and Light told FOX4 they will have 1,500 workers out Monday who will work around the clock to restore power.