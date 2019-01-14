Good Samaritan who helped Chiefs player reflects on checkered past with hope for future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYMORE, Mo. -- He says he didn't intend to become a local celebrity.

FOX4 has learned there's more to the story of a man who helped dig out Kansas City Chiefs lineman Jeff Allen so he could make it to Saturday's divisional playoff game.

David Cochran is an admitted drug addict who has had plenty of run-ins with the law, and since his unlikely vault into the limelight, his reputation has become a hot topic within police circles.

On Monday a local business reached out to help Cochran, and his string of arrests came into focus, including a run-in with police last Friday.

Cochran watched as KC Glass Guys in Raymore installed new windows in the SUV that Cochran says doubles as his home.

"I got messed up with methamphetamines at age 12. Ever since then, my life has gone down, down, down," Cochran said.

Cochran's arrest record is long. He told FOX4 News he's been behind bars -- including four prison stays -- all for theft. Police records from Independence show he's been arrested at least 22 times -- and that's only one town.

"I just went to jail about a week ago because of my record, my background," he said.

Police tell FOX4 News that Cochran stole another car the day before he helped that Chiefs player in the snow. He claims that was a case of mistaken identity.

"He's being praised on TV as a good Samaritan and that couldn't be further from the truth," Ashley Wheeler said.

Wheeler says within the past year -- Cochran stole their car from the driveway -- and it still hasn't been recovered.

"He was in the right place at the right time to help someone out, but all the bad he's done in the past shouldn't be covered up with the one good deed that he has been accounted for this week," Wheeler said.

Cochran says the urges to steal come from his addiction -- even though he claims he's been off drugs for the past three months.

"That's not the life anymore. There's nothing in it but going to prison. In and out of prison. Jails. There's nothing in it no more," he said.

Cochran says he's sought treatment for his addictions. The non-profit group Kansas City Heroes plans a gathering to help him get some supplies and clothing Tuesday night at 6:30 at Barney Allis Plaza in downtown KC.