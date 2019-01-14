Handful of metro school districts delay start times, cancel classes for Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thanks to some snowy roads and some families without power in parts of the metro and surrounding rural areas, a few local school districts have delayed start times or canceled classes Tuesday.

See the full list of closings below.

In the metro, Hickman Mills, Grandview and Raytown are among the districts that have canceled school for Tuesday.

The snowfall Friday through Saturday caused slick road conditions, and with the heavy snow, hundreds of branches fell down causing damage to homes and property. The heavy snow also caused thousands of people to be without power across the metro.

As of 5:30 p.m. Monday, about 32,000 KCP&L customers were still without power. The utility company said electricity restoration is expected to stretch into at least Thursday.

Click here to see how to register your school or business for closings.