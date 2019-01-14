× If Chiefs win the Super Bowl, Bud Light will show up with free beer for everyone KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If the Kansas City Chiefs advance and win the Super Bowl, Bud Light has pledged free beer for everyone in Kansas City.

“Bud Light made history with the Eagles last year with the biggest Super Bowl celebration ever,” a spokesperson told FOX4 in a news release. “As the Official Beer of the NFL, they’re making a promise to again be right there alongside fans when their team wins the Super Bowl this year.”

The company said they’d release more details in the following weeks.

Last year was the first year the beer giant did this. It started as a joke when Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson offered to buy “everybody” a beer if the Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl, which they did. Bud Light responded and said, “Let’s make a bet. Win it all and the party is on us. Deal?”

This happened at the beginning of the 2017 season, when talks of going to the Super Bowl are far-fetched dreams.

Bud Light did follow through and handed out hundreds of free beers during the championship parade.