Independence couple picks up the slack to clear snowy sidewalks that neighbors didn’t

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- This weekend's snow left the sidewalks in some Independence neighborhoods covered with ice and snow.

If you're looking for the sidewalks on Noland Road in Independence, you're going to have a hard time finding them.

According to Independence city code, it's the property owner's responsibility to maintain a clear sidewalk, free of anything that could make them dangerous. But that doesn't always happen.

When some neighbors neglected that responsibility, others stepped in to pick up the slack on Noland Road, between East Truman Road and 24 Highway.

While FOX4's was on Noland Road, we saw several people walking in the streets to avoid the snow-filled sidewalks.

"I constantly keep seeing elderly people at this building up here around the corner struggling to make it to the store and stuff," Lourecia Stout said. "And this morning we almost seen our blind friend get run over by a car because he had to walk in the street."

"They're pretty much a mess," Cliff Demers said. "They're nothing but packed down ice."

That scary moment motivated Stout and Demers. They decided everyone in Independence deserves a clear path.

"I was there a short time ago," Demers said. "I didn't have a vehicle, and I was walking these snowy streets."

So they picked up their shovels and got to work.

They reached out on social media and got some recruits. The extra hands and shovels will make a big difference.

Their message for others: "Maybe take more initiative to want to clear your sidewalks."

Until that happens, Demers and Stout will pick up the slack.