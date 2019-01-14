Louisburg teen’s memory inspires Bible reading challenge after deadly Bolivar church van crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISBURG, Kan. -- An average Bible has nearly a million words, 30,000 verses and 1,200 pages. It's a book that many people have, but few finish reading.

A Louisburg teen told her mom she did finish it, and all in a year. She made that promise the day before she died in a church van crash August 10 in Bolivar, Mo. Now, Hannah Foy's mother, Jennifer, is challenging others in her daughter's memory to do the same. FOX4's Sherae Honeycutt sat down exclusively with her mother on Monday.

"She turned to me and she said, 'guess what mom?'" Foy said. "She had this excitement in her eye, and I said what, and she said, 'mom, I finished the Bible.' That was really exciting because she'd finished a week early, and in that moment I was just so proud of her, and then I told her when she got back we would celebrate."

Foy got a text message and then a call that fateful day telling her Hannah died instantly. Two other teens died, three others were seriously injured, and seven others were hurt. The group was headed down to the Ozarks for a float trip with a group from Overland Park's Faith Chapel Assembly of God.

"How could it be," Foy said. "How could it be that I saw her the day before and now she wasn't there, and now I'll never get to see her again. I was crying out to God."

Jennifer says God called her to bring up the challenge, to read the Bible in a year, to others at Hannah's memorial. That summer she says Hannah told her it was the best year ever.

"I believe part of that was because she was reading the Bible," Foy said. "I think that that transforms our hearts and our minds, and her having that daily read - I think that puts our hearts in a good perspective in living our lives."

Now, people are emailing and messaging Foy saying they are taking up Hannah's "Best Year Ever Challenge", and her mother hopes people will continue to read the bible in her daughter's memory.

"It gives me a lot of joy to know that through Hannah's death something good is coming from it, and I think that she would love nothing more than to know that so many people are in God`s word every day," Foy said.

If you would like to participate in the challenge, you can follow this plan from TheBibleProject.com and hashtag your photos or posts with #HannahsBestYearEverChallenge. You can also email Foy about your experience at HannahsBestYearEverChallenge@gmail.com.