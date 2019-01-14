Meet the first Jackson County resident to get his hands on tickets to the AFC Championship game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hundreds of Chiefs fans braved the cold to be one of the first to buy tickets for this weekends AFC Championship game.

This is the first time Arrowhead has ever hosted this game, and fans don't want to miss it. They started lining up at the stadium as early as 10 p.m. Sunday, and hundreds of fans showed up.

Jackson County residents had first crack at buying tickets, but they had to be there in person at 9 a.m. when the ticket windows opened up. They also had to bring a property tax bill as proof of residency.

The Chiefs play the Patriots Sunday night, and even though the Patriots beat the Chiefs earlier this season, fans are confident the home team will prevail and they don't want to miss it.

"It’s been cold," Chiefs fan Russ Bliss said. "I mean, when I get home I’m sure my toes will be hurting, but right now there’s just so much excitement going through me, I’m like a kid at Christmas morning."

"Once in a lifetime chance," Chiefs fan Don Duley said. "Closest thing I’ll ever get to seeing the Super Bowl, the AFC Championship game, so I thought I’d better get out here and secure my tickets."

All Chiefs fans can now buy tickets to the AFC Championship game just go online to Chiefs.com. Prices range from $180 to $290 each with a limit of six tickets per person.