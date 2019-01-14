× Multi-vehicle crash shuts down SB I-35 before Cambridge Circle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Southbound I-35 is shut down just before Cambridge Circle Monday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The incident occurred before 9 a.m.

A Kansas City dispatcher said they believe as many as 10 vehicles may have been involved.

There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured.

If your normal commute involves that portion of southbound I-35, the best detour is to head south on Southwest Trafficway until the scene clears.