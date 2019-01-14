Pressed Penny Tavern shares recipe for airline chicken

Airline Chicken recipe:

Ingredients:

4 chicken breasts

2 tbsp. lemon vinegar

1 tbsp. pickled lemon zest

1/4 tsp. cumin

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

2 leeks

3 c. veggie stock

1/2 c. butter

2 egg whites

1 c. salt

water

3 turnips

4 parsnips

Directions:

1. Season the airline chicken with salt, pepper, cumin, pickled lemon zest and lemon vinegar. After seasoning roast the chicken in a 325-degree ovenproof pan, skin side down. Cook the chicken to an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Sear chicken in a pan skin side up. Then cover with foil and bake at 425 for 15 minutes.

2. Trim the green and the roots out the leeks. Split them in half lengthwise and soak them in salted water. You soak them to release and trapped dirt or debris. Once soaked place them in in a medium sized stock pot, cover with 2 parts vegetable and one part butter. Simmer for approximately 12 minutes. Once the leeks are soft remove and cool them.

3. Peel and rough chop whatever root vegetables you would like, in our case we are using turnips and parsnips. Place the vegetables in an oven proof bowl. Now mix 2 egg whites with two cups of salt and as much water as you need to achieve a wet sand consistency. Completely cover the root vegetables with the egg mixture. Place the pan in a 350 degree oven for about 30 minutes. Ince they are done allow the pan to cool and carefully remove the salt crust.

4. Sauté the cooked vegetables and the leeks in a little oil, butter and salt and pepper. Be careful with the leeks.

5. Remove the chicken from the oven, place the pan on the stove over medium heat. Remove the cooked chicken and allow it to rest. Deglaze the pan with a little sauvignon blanc. Once the wine is all but cook out add a little vegetable stock and reduce until thick. Once you notice small bubbles turn off the heat and add about half of a tablespoon of butter to pan and whisk until the butter melt.

6. Place your sautéed vegetables in the middle of the plate. Carefully pour your pan sauce on top of the vegetables and artistically place the cooked chicken skin side up.

