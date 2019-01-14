RideKC offering free rides to furloughed government workers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the government shutdown enters its fourth week, Ride KC is offering free bus rides to furloughed workers.

Starting Tuesday, workers impacted by the partial government shutdown can get free rides by showing their government employee ID. The free rides are valid on any RideKC bus in Kansas City, Independence and Johnson and Wyandotte Counties.

“We want to pay it forward and assist those who are hurting by taking a little weight off of their shoulders during this time,” said KCATA President Robbie Makinen.

The federal government shutdown is now the longest in U.S. history, surpassing the previous record set in 1995.