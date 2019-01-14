Thanks to more space, KC Pet Project able to take in 37 cats from Iowa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Kansas City area animal shelters are in the news, it’s usually because they are at capacity for housing homeless animals, but thanks to more space, KC Pet Project has actually been able to take in several homeless cats from Iowa.

Monday, representatives with KCPP said they were able to take in 37 new cats from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa in Des Moines.

KC Pet Project now has 12 locations in the area, including an adoption center at Zona Rosa and Petco stores. They are also able to transfer several animals to Whiskers Cat Cafe, which partners with the shelter to adopt out homeless cats.

“KC Pet Project believes strongly that if there are open kennels in any of our locations, that we need to fill them to save lives in our community,” said KCPP spokeswoman Tori Fugate.

You can check out adoptable animals at KCPP here.