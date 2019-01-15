80-year-old man seriously injured after being struck by semi on I-70 near Oak Grove

OAK GROVE, Mo. — An 80-year-old man was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a semi on Interstate 70.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident took place just before 1 p.m. near Oak Grove.

The pedestrian, identified as Donald L. White, of Bates City, Mo., was retrieving lost load from his vehicle in the median when he was struck by the semi while entering the roadway, according to the highway patrol.

The 35-year-old driver of the semi was not injured.

White was taken to Centerpoint Hospital with serious injuries.