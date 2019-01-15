As another winter storm approaches, thousands across the metro could be without power until Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Red Cross shelter in Kansas City will remain open Tuesday as thousands across the metro are now going on their fourth day without power following a winter storm this past weekend.

The heavy snow caused hundreds of branches to fall and power lines to snap causing the outages.

The winter storm blanketed the city with up to 11 inches of snow. The storm initially left more than 110,000 people without power.

Kansas City Power & Light said Monday that it could be until Thursday before some get power back on.

The shelter located at Hillcrest Community Center, said 22 people stayed there Monday night and 30 stayed on Sunday night.

The Red Cross said anyone coming to the shelter is encouraged to bring medications, clothing, pillows, extra blankets, important documents, hygiene supplies and other comfort items, and items for children or anyone with special needs.

The shelter has been open since Saturday as utility crews continue working to restore the remaining power outages.

According to KCP&L a little less than 19,000 people remain without power across the metro. Utility crews from other neighboring states have joined KCP&L to help.

Another winter storm is expected to hit the metro this weekend, adding more snow and ice. Stay with the FOX4 weather team for the latest.