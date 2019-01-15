Barley’s Kitchen + Tap shares recipe for turkey leg confit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Turkey Leg Confit recipe:

Ingredients:

4 large turkey legs

2 tbsp. kosher salt

2 tsp. pink curing salt

9 tbsp. brown sugar

4 c. water

Bacon fat

Directions:

1. Combine the ingredients, except the bacon fat, in a saucepan and heat briefly to dissolve the spices.

2. Combine the brine and the turkey legs in a clean plastic storage container to marinate for 24 hours.

3. After 24 hours, remove from the marinade and place in any deep pot that will accommodate them.

4. Pour the bacon fat over the top of the legs, enough to cover the meat.

5. Cover and bake in the oven at 275°F for about 3 hours.

