Boulevard is recalling six-packs of Tank 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boulevard announced Tuesday that they are voluntarily recalling 12-ounce bottle of Tank 7 that were sold in six-packs after someone reported finding glass in a bottle.

According to a news release from the beer company, the six-packs were sold in Kansas City and Omaha, Nebraska.

“Boulevard initiated an immediate inspection and joint investigation with its glass bottle manufacturer,” a spokesperson for the company said in a news release. “The supplier determined that they did not properly respond to a short-lived production issue, creating some out-of-spec bottles that were delivered to Boulevard. These bottles may contain small amounts of excess glass that can become detached and slough off into the beer.”

The impacted 6-packs were sold on or after Dec. 28, 2018 in Kansas City.

To determine if you have a recalled six-pack, check the side of the bottle. An example of a bottle subject to this recall is L103018 1423 E. The last four digits, 1423, indicate the time of packaging (in this case, 2:23 pm). All bottles bearing the code L103018 with final four digits of 1423 through and including 1447 are subject to this recall.

“The health and safety of our customers is our top priority,” said Boulevard president Jeff Krum. “This is the first instance of a safety-related recall in our 29-year history. We are determined to learn from this experience and to do our best to ensure that it does not happen again.”

Boulevard will offer a full refund to consumers who purchased any of the recalled beer. To apply for a refund, consumers should visit boulevard.com/refund or email refund@boulevard.com.