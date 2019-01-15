Browne’s Irish Market selling ‘Pog Mahomes’ shirts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s oldest business is offering a uniquely Irish take on Mahomes mania.

Browne’s Irish Market is selling shirts with the phrase “Pog Mahomes” on the front. It’s a take on the Irish phrase “pog mo thoin.”

“Pog mo thoin is an Irish saying meaning ‘Kiss my a**,’ so the shirt is just a funny take off that saying,” said Annie Stark with Browne’s.

When pronounced properly, it sounds like “pog mohone,” which sounds an awful lot like the last name of KC’s favorite quarterback.

Browne’s has hoodies and long sleeved t-shirts available. They range in price from $20 to $40.

In order to accommodate customers, Browne’s will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and will be open until 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday. So far, the shirts are still in stock.