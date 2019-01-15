Cerner co-founder and vice chairman retires after 40 years

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Cerner Corporation announced Tuesday that Cliff Illig, company co-founder and vice chairman of the board of directors has retired from Cerner to focus on outside interests.

Illig co-founded Cerner in 1979 and has served on the board since 1980.

“I am extremely proud of what Cerner associates have accomplished in the past four decades, and am gratified in knowing that Cerner is well-positioned for continued success,” said Illig.

IIIig said after working alongside Brent Shafer, the company’s new chairman and ceo the past year, he believes the company is on the right path.

“That, combined with my focus on a growing number of outside interests, led me to what I believe is the right decision at the right time — the decision to leave the enterprise that has meant a great deal to me for my entire career,” IIIig said.

Cerner said Illig will continue managing a range of business and civic interests, including his ownership in the Sporting Kansas City professional soccer club and deep involvement in Major League Soccer.

“It has been my privilege to be part of the growing, highly capable Cerner team that for nearly 40 years has dedicated its efforts to assisting clients in the digital transformation of health care, and in improving the health of populations here and in many countries around the globe.”

Congrats to Cliff Illig on his amazing accomplishments! Thank you for all you continue to do for Kansas City.#ForGloryForCity pic.twitter.com/kfESoMDO9u — Sporting KC (@SportingKC) January 15, 2019