Char Bar reveals how they make their mojo fire chop

Mojo Fire Chop recipe

Yield: 24 servings

Ingredients:

24 4-ounce pork chops

Cuban Brine:

2 limes

2 lemons

2 oranges

2 tbsp. cumin

½ c. salt

1 tbsp. white pepper

2 tbsp. paprika

1 tbsp. black pepper

1 tbsp. cayenne pepper

1/2 c. sugar

1/4 c. ginger

1 c. garlic

1 gallon smoked pork stock

Mojo Sauce:

1 lime

1 lemon

3 oranges

2 tbsp. cumin

2 tbsp. salt

1/2 tbsp. white pepper

1 tbsp. paprika

1/2 tbsp. black pepper

1/2 tbsp. cayenne pepper

1/2 c. sugar

1/8 c. ginger

1/2 c. garlic

6 c. rice wine vinegar

1/4 c. olive oil

2 tbsp. fresh thyme

1 tbsp. fresh oregano

Preparation:

1st step: Cuban Brine

1. In a food processor, mince the garlic and ginger and zest from the orange, lime, and lemon.

2. Add salt, sugar and spices to the food processor and blend until a smooth paste.

3. Add the juice from the orange, lime and lemon.

4. Combine the smoked pork stock and whisk together.

5. Marinate the pork chops for 12-24 hours.

6. Remove pork chops from the marinade and let air dry before grilling.

2nd step: Mojo Sauce

1. In a food processor, pulse blend the garlic, ginger and fruit zest. DO NOT puree.

2. In a large mixing bowl, add the minced garlic, ginger and zest from step one with the sugar, salt and spices.

3. Whisk in the rice wine vinegar and olive oil.

4. Add chopped thyme and oregano and pulse together.

5. Top marinated pork chop with mojo sauce.

6. Enjoy!

