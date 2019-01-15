Chiefs fan warns others of scams after thieves try to sell his AFC title game tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE WAUKOMIS, Mo. -- Arrowhead Stadium might see an all-time coldest temperature for football this Sunday for the AFC title game.

One fan was nearly left in the cold after he was unknowingly dragged into an online ticket scam.

You won't find many bigger Chiefs fans in Platte County than Chris Munsterman. The longtime season ticket-holder said it angered him when he found scammers on CraigsList using his photos and information to steal from hopeful ticket customers.

Munsterman told FOX4 news he had a pair of extra tickets for Sunday's game against New England.

He said he couldn't use the Chiefs' ticket re-selling service because he'd already moved his two tickets from one account to another. NFL rules prohibit sales in that instance to safeguard against fraudulent transactions.

So he placed an ad on eBay, advertising the front row tickets.

But Munsterman filed a report with the Platte County Sheriff'S Office when he received a message telling him scammers had stolen photos from his original eBay post.

The thieves had placed a fake craigslist ad, attempting to sell the same tickets Munsterman wanted to sell, which he already sold on StubHub. The CraigsList ad, which has since been removed, shows the scammers were trying to trick someone into paying $300 per ticket.

"I had no idea someone was going to steal my photos," Munsterman said. "My advice is go through the Chiefs. Check on their site. The resale tickets -- they go up and down, and they're affordable. If it means that much to you, fork out the money and do it."