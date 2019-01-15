Driver in crash on Parvin Road that killed 4-year-old girl has died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The driver in a crash last week that killed a 4-year-old girl has now died.

Kansas City police tell FOX4 they were recently notified that 53-year-old Omer Hamsic died at the hospital from their injuries.

The crash was reported Monday, Jan. 7, on Parvin Road, just east of Interstate 29.

The crash report says Hamsic was the driver of a Mitsubishi SUV and was traveling eastbound on Parvin and passed a Honda van on the left when it side-swiped the van. That caused Hamsic to lose control and leave the road, hitting several trees and overturning.

Officials said the 4-year-old girl was partially ejected from the SUV. She was taken to a local hospital where she died shortly after.

The driver of the van was not injured.