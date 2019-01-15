Ford and Volkswagen partner up

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 14: Ford Executives pose on stage with new Ford vehicles after the reveal of the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT 500 at the 2019 North American International Auto Show during Media preview days on January 14, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. More than 5,000 credentialed journalists from around the world attend the Media preview. The 2019 NAIAS features more than 750 vehicles on display and approximately 800,000 people are expected to attend. The show is open to the public on January 19-27. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 14: Ford Executives pose on stage with new Ford vehicles after the reveal of the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT 500 at the 2019 North American International Auto Show during Media preview days on January 14, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. More than 5,000 credentialed journalists from around the world attend the Media preview. The 2019 NAIAS features more than 750 vehicles on display and approximately 800,000 people are expected to attend. The show is open to the public on January 19-27. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
DETRIOT — Ford and Volkswagen announced a long-anticipated plan Tuesday to build vehicles together.
The automakers said they have signed an agreement to develop commercial vans and medium-sized pickups beginning as early as 2022.
The companies also agreed to “investigate” how they can work together to develop next generation vehicles, such as electric and self-driving cars.
Both companies also said they were open to considering additional vehicle programs in the future.
42.331427
-83.045754