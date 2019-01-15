Here’s what your city is doing with downed trees and limbs left behind by winter storm

FOX4 reached out to numerous cities following the weekend winter storm that left snapped trees and downed limbs littering metro neighborhoods. Here are all of the city plans we’ve been able to gather as of Tuesday afternoon, and what you can do to clear your space:

Kansas City, MO:

Three leaf and brush drop off sites – 11660 N. Main St., 1815 N. Chouteau Trafficway and 10301 Raytown Rd.- will remain open through Saturday, February 2.

The city is considering whether to schedule a pickup for downed branches.

Overland Park:

Debris drop off starts Tuesday, 1/15 at two locations: The Young’s Pool parking lot, 8421 W. 77th Street, and the St. Andrews Golf Club parking lot, 11099 W. 135th Street. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. daily through January 27.

Olathe:

The city will sweep neighborhoods to pick up tree debris. Bulk pick-ups DO NOT need to be scheduled. Please place limbs at the curb by Monday, Jan. 28. They must be 15 feet or less in length.

Independence:

The city will be opening the drop-off depot for tree limbs but dates and times will not be determined until after this weekend’s (1/18-1/20) storm.

Lenexa:

With more snow in the forecast later this week and our crews still working to clean up from this storm, we are waiting to make a decision about tree limb dropoff until the next snow storm has passed.

Leawood:

The city will assist with pick up of branches that fell during the Jan. 12 storm. Due to snow predicted this weekend, we anticipate starting pick up on Tues, Jan 22. Limbs & bundles need to be under 6 ft. in length and placed curbside.

Blue Springs:

The city is not doing any city-sponsored storm debris drop-offs or pick-ups at this time.

Kansas City, KS:

Residents can dispose of limbs and debris at the Recycling Center located at 3241 Park Dr, Kansas City, KS 66102. Winter hours are Saturday and Sunday 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

The Unified Government is considering adjusting this time frame due to the upcoming winter storm forecast for this weekend.

Grandview:

Debris drop off starting tomorrow 1/16 at Grandview Ballpark, 13200 Arrington Road.

Merriam:

Residents can drop-off their storm debris at the Public Works Facility (6901 Knox) from Wednesday, January 16 until Wednesday, January 23. Drop-off hours will be 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. including Saturday, Sunday and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday on Monday, January 21.

Shawnee:

We’ve been taking a close look at the forecasts that are calling for more rounds of winter weather in the next week. Because of that, we WILL open the storm debris drop-off site but we are going to wait until these systems move through before deciding the dates and hours. Thank you for your patience and we will announce the dates and hours next week.

Prairie Village:

The City of Prairie Village is coordinating curbside limb pick up with Republic Services and Arbor Masters. This plan is subject to change depending on circumstances and/or weather impacts. Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 15, Republic Services will pick up smaller fallen limbs on resident’s regularly scheduled trash day. Residents should tie limbs into bundles no more than four feet in length, less than 18 inches in circumference, and less than 50 pounds. Arbor Masters will collect larger limbs that exceed the size specified above beginning Monday, Jan. 21.

Fairway:

The City will start collecting brush next week. More details will be released late this week.

Roeland Park:

Public Works staff will begin collections on Tuesday, January 22nd, 2019 on the West side of Roe Blvd. Once the westside of Roe Blvd is complete, public works will begin east of Roe Blvd.Public works staff will be picking up tree limbs that are no bigger than 10” in diameter. Staff will note the addresses of the limbs that are larger than 10” in diameter, and we will have our tree contractor pick up those larger limbs the following week.

Liberty:

We do not have anything planned at this time. We are going to evaluate after this coming weekend’s storm.

Raymore:

Raymore residents will be able to drop off downed limbs from the recent snow storm in dumpsters at City Hall’s north parking lot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily– including weekends– from Tuesday, Jan. 15 to Friday, Residents will be required to show proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or water bill, to use the dumpsters.

Belton:

The city of Belton will provide a drop-off site at Markey Park (615 W. Markey Road) for winter storm debris and tree limbs. Please see the map for location and route.

The drop-off will be open the following days/times:

Thursday 1/17 – 10 a.m.- Noon

Friday 1/18 – 10 a.m. – Noon

Saturday 1/19 – 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday 1/24 – 10 a.m. – Noon

Friday 1/25 – 10 a.m. – Noon

Saturday 1/26 – 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Saturday 2/2 – 8 a.m. -3 p.m.

Please provide proof of Belton residency by providing a driver’s license or water bill. This drop-off is for storm debris & tree limbs only. No trash or general yard waste will be accepted. Maximum length of limbs is 4 feet. Maximum diameter is 6″.

Lee’s Summit:

The City has no plans for debris removal at this time. Yard waste/brush is accepted with fees at the Lee’s Summit Resource Recovery Park, which is operated by Summit Waste Systems. Some trash haulers also accept debris, but residents would have to check with their hauler to see requirements and fees.

North Kansas City:

Due to the large number of trees damaged by this weekend’s winter storm, we will be offering curbside limb pickup. Please be advised that limb removal may take a few weeks due to continuing snow removal operations.

We’re still awaiting responses from the following cities, we’ll update this story when we get more information:

Gladstone and Raytown.