KCPD looking for missing 23-year-old man who walked away from mental health center, in need of medication

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are attempting to locate a missing 23-year-old man who walked away from a mental health treatment center.

Police said Christian Ault left the center located at 29th and Holmes Street in Kansas City at 5 p.m. Sunday.

He is in need of medication and medical care, according to police.

He is described as standing 6’1″, weighing 360 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red coat, multi-colored shorts and flip flops.

Police ask if you see Christian to call 911 immediately.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.