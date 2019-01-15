FOX4 Forecast: Dense fog advisory until 9am!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 9am this morning. Visibility has been reduced to less than a mile in spots. Where temperatures are below freezing, we will have to watch for freezing mist or drizzle that could cause slick spots on untreated and elevated surfaces. Heading towards the weekend, we will have a couple rounds of wintry weather. We are tracking it for you in the update here!

