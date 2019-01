Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- There are hundreds of people who work at Olathe's City Hall, but only one is recognized in this Pay-It-Forward for what she does "behind the scenes".

Miss. Irene works so behind the scenes at City Hall and the fire department that this Pay-It-Forward almost didn't happen.

Pay close attention to the elevator when watching the video above.

