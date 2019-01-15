Tips and tricks for parents looking for help while raising children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As far as your child knows parents have all the answers. But as parents know, that's not true and sometimes a little help is needed.
Debbie Karlstrand from the Family Conservancy stopped by the FOX4 studio Tuesday, Jan. 15 to share ideas of how parents can find support.
Debbie suggests:
- Speaking to early childhood professionals
- Asking your medical provider
- Researching trusted sources
- Looking into in-home visitors
If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.