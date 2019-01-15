Tips and tricks for parents looking for help while raising children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --  As far as your child knows parents have all the answers. But as parents know, that's not true and sometimes a little help is needed.

Debbie Karlstrand from the Family Conservancy stopped by the FOX4 studio Tuesday, Jan. 15 to share ideas of how parents can find support.

Debbie suggests:

  • Speaking to early childhood professionals
  • Asking your medical provider
  • Researching trusted sources
  • Looking into in-home visitors

If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.

