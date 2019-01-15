Woman dies after being rescued from Olathe pond last week following crash

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police say a 61-year-old woman has died from her injuries after being rescued from a pond following a crash.

Police said Helen Riddle died Friday, Jan. 11, at an area hospital.

The crash was reporting on the morning of Jan. 10, near College Boulevard and South Lone Elm Road. Police said Riddle was driving an SUV and was traveling east on College Blvd. when she struck a passenger car at South Lone Elm Road, and continued east on College Blvd. She then left the roadway and went into a pond completely submerging the vehicle.

Emergency crews pulled Riddle from the vehicle and began providing emergency medical care. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

Olathe police are still investigating. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.