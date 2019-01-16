Be Weather Aware Wednesday evening in Thursday morning

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named NFL MVP by Pro Football Writers of America

Posted 12:13 pm, January 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:14PM, January 16, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Record-setting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player on Wednesday by the Pro Football Writers of America:

In addition to MVP, writers also named him the league’s offensive player of the year. Mahomes set a Chiefs record with 50 touchdown passes, he threw for 5,097 yards and rushed for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

He led the Chiefs to an AFC West title and the top seed in the playoffs, giving them homefield through to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs play the New England Patriots on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship, kickoff is at 5:40 p.m.