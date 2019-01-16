Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named NFL MVP by Pro Football Writers of America

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Record-setting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player on Wednesday by the Pro Football Writers of America:

.@Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who led the NFL with 50 TD passes, was selected as the 2018 NFL MVP & the league’s Offensive Player of the Year chosen in voting by the PFWA. @RamsNFL DT Aaron Donald, who led the NFL in sacks with 20.5, was named 2018 Defensive Player of the Year. — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 16, 2019

Mahomes, in his second NFL season, is the 45th MVP honored by the PFWA and the first Chiefs player to receive the award. He is the 6th consecutive QB to be selected MVP by the PFWA. Mahomes is also the first KC player to be honored by the PFWA as the Offensive Player of the Year. — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 16, 2019

In addition to MVP, writers also named him the league’s offensive player of the year. Mahomes set a Chiefs record with 50 touchdown passes, he threw for 5,097 yards and rushed for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

He led the Chiefs to an AFC West title and the top seed in the playoffs, giving them homefield through to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs play the New England Patriots on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship, kickoff is at 5:40 p.m.