FOX Sports Radio host thinks cold will keep Arrowhead from being loud Sunday…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd threw quite a challenge at Chiefs fans during his radio show Tuesday–he doesn’t think Arrowhead will be very loud Sunday when the Chiefs take on the Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

“Arrowhead is considered one of the loudest stadiums in America–college or pro. It’ll be nine below. Everybody’s going to be wearing a ski mask. People aren’t going to be standing and cheering. They’re going to be huddled wearing wool, trying to stay warm–wearing something over their mouths. Home field advantage via the crowd–done.” Cowherd said.

Chiefs players don’t seem to be worried. After Saturday’s game offensive lineman Mitch Morse said the fans were great.

“The crowd was such a huge factor in this. Whatever [Chiefs fans] drank before this game, they need to double it next game,” Morse told Ozark First reporter Dan Molloy.

Chiefs fans, Mitch Morse has some thoughts on your drinking habits:

Temperatures Sunday will fall into the single digits. If you are headed out to Arrowhead, dress appropriately and don’t forget to be loud.