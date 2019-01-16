Great Plains SPCA to end partnership with Jackson County animal shelter, close Merriam vet clinic

MERRIAM, Kan. — The Great Plains SPCA will end its management of the Jackson County Regional Animal Shelter and public veterinary care services in Merriam, the organization announced Wednesday.

The main shelter location in Merriam is expected to stay open.

In a letter to employees, President and CEO Tam Singer and Board Chair Chuck Laue said the decision was made because “it is no longer fiscally prudent for us to continue to run the shelter.”

The letter also said they have given six-months notice to Jackson County, and they will participate in a “transition period” during this time. The public veterinary care clinic will cease operations on Feb. 1.

Staff members are expected to have a job through at least July 15.

“Our hope is that the new operator will also be interested in interviewing current Great Plains staff that would like to stay on in Independence,” the letter says.

The Great Plains SPCA took over management of the Jackson County Regional Animal Shelter in 2013.