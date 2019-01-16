How to make Cajun pasta like Gordon Biersch

Cajun Pasta recipe

Ingredients:

2 oz. canola oil

2 oz. trinity (green pepper, onion and celery mixture)

3 oz. andouille sausage

6 shrimp

4 oz. grilled chicken

6 oz. Cajun sauce (ingredients below)

8 oz. linguini pasta

5 grape tomatoes, split

2 tsp. green onions

pinch Cajun spice

Cajun Sauce ingredients:

2 pt. marinara

1 pt. heavy cream

Cajun spices

Preparation:

1. In a hot sauté pan, place oil, trinity and sausage. Cook until sausage is caramelized.

2. Add shrimp half way through cooking of sausage and veggies, and cook shrimp until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees.

3. Add chicken and sauce. Bring to a simmer.

4. Place pasta portion into pasta basket and submerge in simmering salty water until hot (approximately 10 seconds). Lift pasta basket and allow to drain.

5. Add pasta and using rubber spatula, toss until all ingredients are completely incorporated and internal temperature reaches 165°.

6. Place all contents of sauté pan into pasta bowl.

7. Place tomatoes, cut side up, on pasta. Evenly sprinkle green onions over pasta.

8. Evenly sprinkle Cajun spices over pasta.

