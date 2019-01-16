KC FORUM: Dinosaurs & Sundance Film Festival
2019-01
I host a weekly public affairs radio show on Sunday mornings on Q104FM and KC102FM, from 6:30 to 7am. This week we learn about plans at Union Station for the upcoming year, including the latest exhibit, Dinosaurs Revealed. We also hear about a locally produced short film that will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.
Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
Voice: Doug Medlock
Music: The Elders