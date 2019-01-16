KC Forum: Resolutions & Ronald McDonald House
I host a weekly public affairs radio show on Sunday mornings on Q104FM and KC102FM from 6:30 to 7am. This week we learn about a unique way the YMCA can help you achieve your New Year’s resolution for the year. The Ronald McDonald house helps families take care of themselves when they find it tough to deal with a sick child.
Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
Voice: Doug Medlock
Music: The Elders