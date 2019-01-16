× KC Forum: Resolutions & Ronald McDonald House

2019-02

I host a weekly public affairs radio show on Sunday mornings on Q104FM and KC102FM from 6:30 to 7am. This week we learn about a unique way the YMCA can help you achieve your New Year’s resolution for the year. The Ronald McDonald house helps families take care of themselves when they find it tough to deal with a sick child. https://localtvwdaf.files.wordpress.com/2019/01/2019-02.mp3

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders