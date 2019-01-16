KCPD investigating after reports of man watching students at Park HIll bus stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri police department is investigating following reports of a man watching students at a bus stop Wednesday morning.

Park Hill School District said they were notified by KCPD that the subject was watching students at a bus stop at 87th and Wayland.

There were also reports the same person was taking photos of nearby homes.

Police do not know whether this person intended to steal property or to harm students.

The school district have informed the families of their students.

KCPD and the Platte County Sheriff’s Department are planning ot increase patrols in the area.

The school district also posted some Safety Tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for keeping your children safe.