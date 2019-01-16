KCPD responds to crash near 13th and Harrison, finds woman dead from gunshot wound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are now investigating a deadly crash that happened early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near 13th Street and Harrison.

Police have not yet released the victim's identity. They only said the victim is a woman.

Officers who responded to the single-vehicle crash immediately noticed the woman had been shot.

Investigators are now working to determine who shot the woman and where the shooting happened.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

The exit ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound I-35 was temporarily closed. It has since reopened.