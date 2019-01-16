FOX4 Forecast: Winter woes continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The DENSE FOG ADVISORY will continue through 9am this morning for areas along and south of I-70. Freezing fog will once again be an issue resulting in isolated icy patches. Later today we need to stay Weather Aware as our next round of winter weather arrives in the form of a wintry mix. At 6pm a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will begin and last until 9am Thursday. I am expecting issues for the drive in Thursday morning. This is the beginning of a busy four days of weather. We'll track all of today's issues plus update the weekend winter storm chances in the full forecast here.

