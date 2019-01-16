Mahomes mania: Metro stores having a hard time keeping Chiefs QB’s gear in stock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Now's the time when a lot of people are thinking about what they plan to wear on game day.

In the heart of Chiefs turf, it's easy to see this season's latest fashion trend seems to center around one player. From jackets to jerseys, it's hard to keep merchandise with this seven letter name on the shelves -- Mahomes.

Rally House manager Beau Tuttle said the phones have been ringing nonstop.

"Calls upon calls. Every day people want to know if we have Mahomes jerseys," Tuttle said.

Fans from across the country want to get their hands on a Mahomes jersey, including Janet Edelbrock. Her son went to Texas Tech with Mahomes, and he asked his mom to pick up one thing.

"'Mom, you have to go find me a Mahomes white jersey,'" Edelbrock said of her son's request.

Making use of her layover in Kansas City, Edelbrock visited multiple stores but seemed to get the same answer.

"They told me they were completely sold out. The nation company-wide does not have any more jerseys," Edelbrock said.

In fact, Mahomes' name has been so popular, Rally House decided to ship all Chiefs gear from neighboring stores, including St. Louis.

"Anything Chiefs that we are sold out of or running low on, that is what they are sending us," Tuttle said.

He wants to make sure there's a large selection that can suit even the most fashionable of fans.