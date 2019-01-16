Metro band Yes You Are releases Chiefs-based anthem, ‘Chiefs Kingdom Comin’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's beginning to sound a lot like an AFC Championship around here.

When the Kansas City Chiefs meet the New England Patriots this Sunday, a new anthem will blare from some tailgaters' speakers.

New music and championship teams go hand-in-hand in Kansas City, and a number of local musical acts have Chiefs-based songs that are circulating on social media. One of the best we've heard is a battle cry that Chiefs Kingdom is coming, as performed by a Kansas City-based power pop group called Yes You Are.

"Chiefs Kingdom, Arrowhead pride, let's roll, baby, competition's terrified," Kianna Alarid blasted on Wednesday afternoon. "Dee Ford, Travis Kelce, Tyreek."

Those lyrics come from the new single, "Chiefs Kingdom Comin.'"

Alarid, the lead singer for Yes You Are, which is based in Kansas City, said the band wanted to focus lyrics on the Chiefs because the band's five musicians are fired up for football.

Alarid gave FOX4 an advance taste of the song on Wednesday, which makes mention of the Vince Lombardi Trophy and various Chiefs players and coaches by name. Hear her in the video player above.

Longtime fans of the Kansas City music scene will remember Yes You Are as being the local band whose song was featured in a national Pepsi television commercial that aired during the Super Bowl. They've also proven to be popular on Spotify and iTunes.

"We're going to win this game, and we're going to the Super Bowl. I am really excited. It's just in the stars. We're going to win. I hope this song gets people fired up to feel the same way," Alarid said Wednesday.

Alarid said Yes You Are had plans to shoot a music video for the song Wednesday night. She said it will be posted to the website Band Camp on Thursday, where listeners can download it for free.