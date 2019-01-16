Metro company trying to keep up with crazy demand for custom Chiefs cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro business is cashing in on Chiefs fever with custom cookie creations.

FOX4 photojournalist Jon Haiduk spent some time in the Northland with MackCanvas&Cookie, a metro business specializing in custom cookies. With Chiefs fever at a pitch, the owners are delivering hundreds of their creations decked out in team colors.

Owned by Mackenzie and Taylor Vincent, MackCanvas&Cookie has been in business since June and accepts orders for specially-decorated cookies.

Along with their Chiefs creations, the owners said they are preparing for Valentine’s Day orders and would love to feature the Chiefs on Super Bowl cookies as well.

