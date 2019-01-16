Restaurants, transportation companies offer freebies for furloughed workers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Restaurants and government agencies in the Kansas City area are offering freebies to federal employees currently not able to work during the partial government shutdown.

RideKC is offering free bus rides in Independence, Kansas City, and Johnson and Wyandotte Counties to federal employees who show their government ID.

In Grain Valley, the city is offering a program to allow federal workers who are not being paid to place their water and sewer bills on deferment until the shutdown ends or July 15, 2019, whichever comes first. You can find details about the Grain Valley program here.

Park University has a special offer for Coast Guard members. They’re waiving tuition for one class for students enrolled in the spring semester.

Restaurants are also offering up free meals.

Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar on the Plaza is offering a free lunch off their Restaurant Week menu to government workers who can show proof of employment.

Furloughed workers can also grab a free tenderloin burger and fries at JJ’s Restaurant from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as long as the shutdown lasts.

And finally, if you want a cold drink, Boulevard Brewing Company is offering a free beer and a 50% discount on your tab for government workers impacted by the shutdown.