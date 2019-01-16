× Royals pitcher Eric Skoglund suspended 80 games after testing positive for PED’s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday afternoon that pitcher Eric Skoglund has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for performing enhancing drugs.

Skoglund’s suspension will start at the beginning of the 2019 season. The MLB commissioner’s office said the 26-year-old tested positive for Ostarine and Ligandrol, which are selective androgen receptor modulators.

After being thrown into the starting rotation for the 2018 season, the left-handed pitcher was 1 for 6 with a 5.14 ERA in the 2018 season.

Royals General Manager Dayton Moore said unfortunately when something like this occurs, he immediately thinks about how much work and dedication their medical staff does communicating to the players about the importance of being careful about what they put in their bodies.

“I’m appreciative that professional baseball players are tested more frequently than any professional athlete and we should all be thankful that testing is working. Eric is a tremendous young man and he unknowingly made a mistake and he will have to accept his suspension, work hard and be ready to go after the suspension is served. We remain proud of who Eric is as a person and will support him as an organization.”

Skoglund is the second Royals player in two years to test positive for banned performance enhancing drugs. Outfielder Jorge Bonifacio was suspended 80 games just before the start of the 2018 season after a positive test for Boldenone.