Tree debris clean-up in full swing with new curbside plans in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's hard to drive through just about any neighborhood in Kansas City and not see piles of tree limbs and branches. And cleaning it all up, might have to wait until the next storm passes.

Chainsaws are music to the ears for storm victims across the metro as winter weather clean-up continues..

"This week has been very hectic," Nick Giordano with Grade-A Tree Care said.

Homeowners are bagging up twigs, and leaving huge piles of limbs and branches.

"It's there and it's not going to clean itself up so you've got to do it. All part of living in Kansas City," homeowner Jim Singleton said.

Singleton is glad damage near his Waldo home isn't worse. But he'll miss some of the big shade trees that bit the dust under the weight of heavy snow.

"It's sad but also sort of shocking to see all the damage," he said.

In Overland Park, one home is left with a gaping hole, after a tree fell on it. Tree trimmers say while the extra winter work is a blessing, it's going to take a while to get to everyone needing help, especially with another winter wallop on its way.

"There's still a lot of damaged limbs up in the trees that people may not be aware of once that wind starts blowing as hard as they're predicting, stuff could start coming down and causing multiple power outages and more damage throughout the city," Giordano said.

In KCMO, the city's now got a plan to handle the mounting tree debris piles. If you've got limbs, haul them to the curb in 6 foot or smaller pieces, and call 311 before Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.

A special branch collection will be done on Jan. 28.

"We're not going to stop at every house. You have to call. It's not an appointment. Just give us your address and then we'll design the routes," Chris Hernandez, KCMO communications director said.

And starting this Saturday, Jan. 19, Kansas City's three leaf and brush drop-off sites will be waiving fees for dropping off storm debris.

They are located at:

11660 N. Main St.

1815 N. Chouteau Trafficway

10301 Raytown Rd.

The sites will be staying open through February 16.