Trezo Mare’s recipe for chicken picatta

Chicken Picatta recipe

Yield: 2 servings

Ingredients:

2 6-oz. chicken breasts, pounded out and cut into 3 oz. medallions

seasoned flour – flour, salt, white pepper

1/2 c. white wine

1 1/2 c. chicken stock

3 tbsp. butter

Spinach

Lemon

Directions:

1. Pre-heat skillet and add olive oil

2. Dredge prepared chicken medallions into the seasoned flour

3. Add chicken to the hot skillet with oil, brown on both sides

4. Pull the chicken once it is cooked half way through

5. Add white wine to deglaze the pan and reduce

6. Add chicken stock, butter and chicken to the pan to finish cooking the chicken

7. Reduce the sauce by half while the chicken is cooking

8. Once the sauce is reduced and chicken is cooked all the way through, pull the chicken and add

two handfuls of spinach and sauté until the spinach is wilted.

9. Serve the chicken on top of a bed of mashed potatoes and pour the sauce and spinach over the top.

10. Garnish with a thin slice of lemon

