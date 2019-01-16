Replay: Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game news conference

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Days before the first AFC Championship Game in Arrowhead Stadium history, a number of Kansas City Chiefs met the media at a Wednesday news conference.

Head Coach Andy Reid, QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce, LB Justin Houston and RB Damien Williams all took turns at the podium, a replay is available at the top of the page.

The Chiefs are hosting the New England Patriots after grabbing the top seed in the AFC with a 12-4 record and AFC West division title. The championship game is a rematch of a Week 6 Sunday night thriller where New England edged Kansas City 43-40, the Chiefs scored 31 of their points in the second half. Kickoff on Sunday is at 5:40 p.m.