Wild coyote sneaks into Nashville boat show, found perched on bathroom sink

NASHVILLE — Nashville authorities took a perp into custody Sunday night after he ran past security into a convention center. Only this trespasser was a wild coyote.

The wild dog entered an exhibition hall at the Music City Center where employees were working on the Nashville Boat Show.

Local police and animal control authorities corralled the coyote into a bathroom. Even though he looked pretty cute perched on the sink, they captured him and loaded the canine into a patrol car.

Officials said this type of interaction with wildlife should be expected as the city continues to expand and push animals out of their habitats.

“I do think that we’re going to see this become more common and less unique as time goes by,” said Lauren Blackstone, director of the local animal control.

The detained coyote didn’t have to go through any processing or booking. An officer simply drove to a wooded area and released it.

No one was hurt in the incident.