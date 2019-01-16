Your guide to the AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The AFC Championship game happens Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time ever, and if you plan to head out to the game there are a few things you will want to note.

The Chiefs will take on the New England Patriots. Kickoff is at 5:40 p.m. The Patriots are coming off of an 11-5 season.

Parking lot gates are set to open at 12:30 p.m., and stadium gates are set to open at 3:30 p.m. North and Tower gate times for premium areas including Scout Investments Club Level, Suites, Founder’s Club, and Penthouse are set to open 3 p.m. The Ford Tailgate District opens at 1 p.m.

Single-game parking is $35 if you pre-pay. Parking at the gates will cost $60. It will cost $70 to park an RV or a bus if you prepay. Accessible parking is available in the front of Lots B C, D, F, G, H and M and is available to guests with a registered state issued license plate or hang tag. Courtesy Carts are available for anyone who is in need of this service. Guests may visit one of the Courtesy Cart designated pick-up locations or call Chiefs Fan Experience at 816.920.4237.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Arrowhead early and give yourself plenty of time to get to seats so they don’t miss any of the action on the field. Traffic will flow in a counter-clockwise direction. Gate entry and parking pass determines parking lot.

Arrowhead will also be implementing the “clear bag policy” in an effort to get fans through security faster. Guests are allowed to bring a small clutch purse, but other belongings must be placed in a one gallon Ziploc bag. The small clutch bags are not to exceed 4.5” x 6.5”. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at either Tower Gate, Founder’s Plaza Gate or Spiral gates D and F.

Binoculars, blankets, banners and signs are all allowed. Bells and other noise makers though are not allowed inside the stadium. Professional cameras are also prohibited.

Click here to read Arrowhead’s A to Z guide

Grammy-award winning musician Melissa Etheridge — a native of Leavenworth, Kansas — will sing the national anthem at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of the game.

Temperatures will be in the single digits, so bundle up. Click here for the latest on the forecast.